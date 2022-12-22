Pair jailed for Jason D'Aguilar murder in Birmingham
Two men have been jailed for life for beating a football fan to death after an England match.
Jason D'Aguilar, 33, was found with serious injuries on Central Avenue in Longbridge, Birmingham, after being repeatedly punched and kicked last June.
He had been out watching a Euro 2020 game against Croatia.
Jordan Haines and Ben Wiggitt were convicted of murder for the "unprovoked attack" at an earlier hearing.
They were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.
Wiggett, of Middle Drive, Cofton Hackett, Worcestershire, handed himself in to police the following day, and told police officers that he had drunk up to nine pints on the day of the attack on 13 June.
He said he believed a bottle had been thrown at his group of friends by another group containing Mr D'Aguilar, West Midlands Police said.
After Haines' arrest, he sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the "vicious" assault, according to the force.
The 27-year-old, of Hatherton Grove, Weoley Castle, Birmingham, was also found guilty of possession of cocaine.
Detectives said it was not known what triggered the violence but it was "a brutal attack" on a man who was trying to enjoy a night out with his friends.
In a statement after the pair were sentenced, Mr D'Aguila's family said they lived a life sentence every day.
"In a few days it will be Christmas. Sadly there are no visiting times in heaven like there are in prison.
"The CCTV that was shown during the trial demonstrates the cowardly acts of Haines and Wiggett towards Jason. It was never a fight, it was a sustained attack on a defenceless man while he lay on the floor.
"Haines and Wiggett destroyed Jason, and children's lives, by depriving them of their daddy. For that, there can never be justice."
Wiggett was told in court he must serve a minimum sentence of 14 years and Haines 15.
