Soho Road: Arrest after three found with suspected stab wounds
- Published
A man has been arrested after three people were found with suspected stab wounds in Birmingham.
Officers were called to Soho Road, Handsworth, at around 03:20 GMT on Thursday morning, after two men and a woman were injured.
Part of Soho Road is currently closed between Bolton Road and Grove Road.
West Midlands Police is advising people to make alternative arrangements in the area while they establish what has happened.
