Villa Park expansion gets go-ahead
- Published
Plans to redevelop Villa Park have been given the green light by councillors in Birmingham.
An extra 7,400 seats in the North Stand will bring the total capacity up to 50,000.
A new club shop and academy building will be built along with upgraded hospitality facilities.
Work - including demolishing the North Stand - will begin next year, although councillors raised concerns about parking and transport.
Improvements to Witton Station are planned, funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority, and transport chiefs are looking at making trains more regular and improving access for passengers, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Under the plans, the public space around the North Stand and along Witton Road will also be expanded as well as more food and drink offerings and better Wi-Fi.
Aston Villa today welcomed Birmingham City Council's decision to grant planning permission for phase one of the club's redevelopment and expansion of Villa Park. 🟣— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 22, 2022
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said the £100m plans would create a world class venue, boost regional aspirations to host the European Championships and were aligned with local transport proposals for Witton.
Villa Park is one of 14 stadiums shortlisted as part of a UK and Republic of Ireland bid to host the 2028 Euros, although a final list of 10 is expected to be submitted to Uefa in April 2023.
Councillors unanimously approved the redevelopment plans at a Birmingham City Council planning committee meeting on Thursday, but many spoke of the need to improve parking and transport in the area.
"Local residents will welcome Villa's consult on controlled parking zones," councillor Lee Marsham said.
"Too many feel trapped by poorly parked cars on matchday - what we now need is our West Midlands Mayor to run more reliable trains to both Aston and Witton stations as too many fans feel like they have to drive because they have no other option."
Councillor Rick Payne added that the current public transport offering was inadequate.
"In principle, the application is great for the city as it will bring in people for Euro 28," he said.
"My concern is around the transport. We do need to make sure public transport is adequate and we are removing the cars from parking on residential streets."
A planning officer confirmed the club was aware of traffic problems and was planning to run extra supporters buses on matchdays to ease traffic regardless of this application, beginning on a provisional basis in January.
