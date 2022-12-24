Christmas meal served to homeless at Birmingham New Street
- Published
More than 250 homeless people are being served a three-course Christmas Eve meal at Birmingham's New Street Station.
Hundreds of roast dinners and presents will be offered for free to those who arrive at the station's concourse between midday and 15:00 GMT.
Midland Langar Seva Society said all were welcome at its annual event.
More families are expected to take part this year as the cost of living crisis continues to hit, the charity says.
"This is a sad and lonely time for those who are homeless and struggling with mental health problems in the freezing cold, so it's not just about offering food," Randhir Singh from the charity said.
"It's about being made welcome, being part of something and feeding their souls.
"We help feed people all year, but we hope doing this on Christmas Eve makes them feel a little bit better."
The guests would be treated like VIPs with entertainment also arranged, Mr Singh said.
Last year, the Walsall-based charity offered a takeout service due to Covid restrictions, but in 2022, tables and chairs are to fill the station concourse in agreement with Network Rail.
"We've had people come from Wolverhampton, Walsall and West Brom to get a warm meal, so we're expecting that again as well as more families as they are struggling too," Mr Singh explained.
"We will be out on Christmas Day too, offering people hot chocolate and pies - it's a hard time as people are missing their loved ones."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk