Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight.
Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.
Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March.
Following a brief verbal exchange, the two men saw each other another time a few minutes later. But this time Mr McCarron carried a machete and Greaves drew two Zombie knives, police said.
"Mr McCarron suffered several severe blows causing catastrophic injuries, some caused by his own weapon, which had been quickly taken from him by Greaves.
"He managed to escape but collapsed a short distance away and, although emergency services were called, he died at the scene," West Midlands Police said.
The force added CCTV footage showed Mr McCarron was walking while Greaves was on an electric bike, as they crossed paths during their first verbal exchange in Scotland Lane.
Greaves, of Jiggins Lane, was found guilty of manslaughter and having a bladed weapon in a public place.
He will be sentenced on 3 February 2023.
Det Insp Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: "We may never know what sparked the confrontation between the two men which led to the death of one and the loss of freedom of the other, but I do know it was a senseless loss of life and my thoughts remain with Mr McCarron's family."
Mr McCarron's family paid tribute to him saying: "A much loved son, brother, uncle, great uncle who will be sadly missed by his family and friends in the West Midlands, Kendal, Cumbria, Essex and Brighton. RIP."
