Police reissue appeal over missing Walsall man
Police have renewed an appeal for help in finding a man who was reported missing six years ago.
Nicholas Stewart Edmunds, who would now be 52 years old, was last seen on 13 May 2016.
He had been sleeping rough in and around Walsall town centre in the two years leading up to his disappearance.
At the time he had a condition that affected his memory, so there was a possibility Mr Edmunds might not know he was missing, police said.
The West Midlands force said it wished to speak to a Scott Deakin and Mark Freeth - two men who reportedly may have seen Mr Edmunds in early June 2016.
Mr Edmunds is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, with blackm untidy hair and a full beard. He speaks with a local accent.
Det Sgt Andy Padmore said: "We are really keen to trace Nicholas to make sure he is ok and we'd ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch as soon as possible."
