Wolverhampton centre revamped to support struggling households
- Published
A community centre will be used to help hundreds of households with the cost of living crisis after a £100,000 makeover, a management group said.
A run-down building has been refurbished into the Fifth Avenue Community Centre in Wolverhampton.
The centre will be used as a warm hub twice a week over the winter, Bushbury Hill Estate Management Board said.
Cooking sessions for families and after school clubs will also be held at there.
The management board, which oversees council homes in the Bushbury Hill estate, said the centre would support more than 600 households.
"The cost of living crisis is hitting Wolverhampton families hard, so to bring this vital venue back to life is a major breakthrough," chief officer Karen Williams said.
Volunteers from the Bushbury Hill Community Action Group will help full-time staff run the centre which the board took on through a community asset transfer.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk