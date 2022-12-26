Driver arrested after fatal crash in West Bromwich
One man died and another was injured when their car left the road and ended up on its side.
The 23-year-old was confirmed dead at the scene in Forge Lane, near Forge Mill Farm in West Bromwich shortly after 02:00 GMT on Christmas Day.
A second man, also 23, suffered less serious injuries in the incident involving a black Ford Fiesta.
He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released pending further investigation.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of this man who are still coming to terms with what has happened.
"We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this incredibly sad time.
"We want anyone with information to speak to us and help us understand exactly what happened leading to this tragic incident."