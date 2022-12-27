Man stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A murder investigation is under way after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub.
The man was fatally injured at The Crane on Adderley Street, Digbeth just before 23:45 BST on 26 December.
Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, West Midlands Police said.
"This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out," Det Insp Michelle Thurgood said.