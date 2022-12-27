Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been named by police.
Cody Fisher was fatally injured at The Crane on Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December.
Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, West Midlands Police said.
His family said: "They have broken our hearts; I have lost my best friend." Police are appealing for witnesses.
The incident happened during a Boxing Day event featuring well-known techno DJ Marco Carola, that started at 15:00 GMT.
