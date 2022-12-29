Cody Fisher: Third man arrested after Birmingham nightclub stabbing
- Published
A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death on a nightclub dance floor in Birmingham.
Cody Fisher, 23, a non-league footballer and school sports coach, was attacked at The Crane nightclub just before midnight on Boxing Day.
The murder suspect, 22, was arrested in London at about 03:00 GMT, police said.
Four other people have also been arrested in the capital on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Two were held on Wednesday and two on Thursday. A post-mortem test confirmed Mr Fisher died of a stab wound.
Detectives are continuing to question two men, aged 21 and 22, on suspicion of his murder, following their arrests on Wednesday.
Licence review
The fatal stabbing happened just before 23:45 at the club in the Digbeth area of the city.
Police believe he was approached by a group before being attacked.
A knife has been recovered as part of the investigation.
West Midlands Police said it had applied to Birmingham City Council for the club's licence to be reviewed, with a hearing set to take place on Friday.
An event planned for New Year's Eve had been cancelled by the venue.
Det Ch Insp Ian Ingram, from West Midlands Police, said, with seven people in custody, the force was continuing to "build a picture of events" that had led to the murder.