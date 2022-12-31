Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury.
During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris.
She died after being struck on the A457 Birmingham Road near Crystal Drive.
Ben Corfield, 19, also died at the scene after the crash on 20 December.
Miss Charris has been described by her father as a "a loving Wolves fan" who often attended matches with her family.
The Wolverhampton Wanderers team tweeted: "All inside Molineux rise to applaud for Liberty Harris, a young Wolves fan who tragically lost her life at 16 years of age.
"Rest in peace, Liberty."
West Midlands Police said a blue Nissan Skyline had hit a number of pedestrians who were gathered near to a junction at about 23:30 GMT.
The force arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released on police bail.
