Birmingham: Man critically injured after being struck by car
A man has been critically injured after being struck by a car in Birmingham.
The 37-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital following the collision on the Stratford Road near the junction with Fox Hollies Road in the Hall Green area at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday.
A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving above the legal alcohol limit.
West Midlands Police has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The force said a Silver Mercedes E220 is believed to have been involved in the crash.
"We are in the early stages of our investigation. The man was left in a critical condition in hospital and we are supporting his family through this difficult time," Det Sgt Paul Hughes said.
