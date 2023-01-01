Birmingham: Revellers evacuated after city centre blaze
A large fire broke out in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of the new year.
Emergency services cordoned off a section of Ladywell Walk near the Arcadian Centre - one of the city's nightlife areas - after a fire broke out among a pile of pallets and timber.
Firefighters were called to the scene at about 03:19 GMT on Sunday along with police and the ambulance service.
Revellers reported being evacuated from a nearby nightclub.
West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze was about 2m x 2m (6.6ft x 6.6ft ) in size but no damage to the adjacent buildings was reported.
Pictures taken at the scene showed a large emergency service presence in the area.
The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed.
