Arrest after boy, 15, stabbed in Sutton Coldfield fight
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after another teenager was stabbed after a fight broke out.
The fight began on Park Road, Sutton Coldfield, at about 17:30 GMT on Monday and spilled onto Garrod Gardens and Fawdry Close, said police.
A boy, 15, was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, West Midlands Police added.
The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault on Tuesday and remains in custody.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the force.
"Local officers will be carrying out patrols in the area and around the park to offer reassurance to the local community," a force spokesperson said.
