Dudley school shuts as police investigate suspicious items
A school near Dudley has been shut after suspicious items were found nearby.
They were discovered shortly before 22:20 GMT on Tuesday on land close to Old Quarry Drive, in Upper Gornal.
West Midlands Police said the items were taken to nearby Ellowes Hall Sports College's playing fields to allow them to be examined by Army bomb disposal experts.
Officers said the discovery was unconnected to the school.
Ellowes Hall closed on Wednesday while the police investigation continues.
The BBC has approached the school for further information.
