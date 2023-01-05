Brierley Hill bell-ringers go silent for practice sessions
A group of bell-ringers are practising in silence at a church after buying equipment to avoid disturbing their neighbours.
Historic England gave the group at St Michael's Church, Brierley Hill, West Midlands, £1,500 to buy a bell simulator and software.
The technology allows members to train in silence without the bells being heard outside the tower.
"It is a hobby for all ages," Tim Sunter, from the group, said.
"We have very supportive residents and we are mindful that not everyone wants to hear the sounds of bells during teaching sessions."
Mr Sunter took up bell-ringing in 2014 after seeing a tweet which noted the bells of the Grade II listed church did not ring anymore.
After training with the Birmingham School of Bell Ringing, he and his wife, along with other volunteers, began ringing the bells on Friday evenings and on Sundays.
Their efforts halted during the Covid-19 pandemic but when they returned, Mr Sunter said they had received a lot of positive comments on social media.
"There was even a card left in the church that simply said 'lovely to hear you back' and was signed by residents of a road adjacent to the church," he added.
Janet Horton, from the Birmingham School of Bell Ringing, said such simulators had been used elsewhere in the Midlands.
"It allows us to get more practice without annoying anybody," she said.
Maxine Goodhead is part of the Brierley Hill group and said the team were very friendly.
"It looks easy when you watch the experts, but it's not, so it does take a few weeks to get there," she said.
