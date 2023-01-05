Planned fund in memory of stabbed footballer Cody Fisher
A community fund is to be set up in the name of a footballer fatally stabbed on the dance floor of a nightclub on Boxing Day.
The death of Stratford Town player Cody Fisher had been "horrific" for his family, friends and the footballing community, said club chairman Jed McCrory.
Tributes to the 23-year-old were due at Saturday's game, he added.
The planned fund would support young adults "from all walks of life".
Two men have appeared in court charged with the non-league player's murder at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham.
He made 54 appearance for The Bards, joining the club in 2018.
The Cody 23 Community Fund would be set up in association with the club's academy, said Mr McCrory.
Under the programme, people would be trained to achieve coaching and refereeing qualifications, he explained.
Coaching schoolchildren was something Cody loved doing," Mr McCrory said.
"Hopefully that will carry Cody's name because he was a great kid."
Marks of respect are set for the side's home game against Kings Langley on Saturday, with the player's number 23 shirt being retired.
"We've got his shirt being blessed by Father Alex from St Gregory's Church, and St Gregory's School is one of the three schools that Cody taught at," said the club's chairman.
"The gates will be shutting at ten to three to allow all the volunteers and staff at the club to show their respects to Cody at the same time."
Schools across the area have been invited to attend.
Cody Fisher had played for several non-league Midlands clubs, including Bromsgrove Sporting.
Other clubs have held their own tributes, including Birmingham City ahead of their game against Hull City on 30 December.
Murder suspects Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both from Birmingham, appeared at the city's crown court on Wednesday.
Mr Carpenter, of no fixed address, and Mr Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, were remanded in custody.
A provisional trial date of 3 July has been set.
The Crane nightclub has had its licence suspended for 28 days.