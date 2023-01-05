Dudley nursery death of boy aged one 'suspicious'
The death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands is being treated as suspicious, police say.
A criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted inspectors to the nursery on Bourne Street, Dudley, in the wake of the 9 December death.
Six women have been arrested, including two on suspicion of corporate manslaughter.
The nursery, along with other linked premises, has been closed.
The corporate manslaughter suspects were detained on Wednesday along with another woman held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
The three are aged 51, 53 and 37, says West Midlands Police.
The three others, aged 20, 23 and 50, were arrested on 16 December on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. They have been released on police bail.
A post-mortem examination has taken place but further tests will be needed to establish the cause of death, according to police.
The boy's family is being supported, the force adds.