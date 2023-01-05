Man dies after New Year's Eve crash in Birmingham
A man has died after two cars collided in Birmingham on New Year's Eve.
He was driving on Stratford Road in Hall Green shortly after 23:30 GMT when he was believed to have been struck by a Silver Mercedes, police said.
The 37-year-old was taken to hospital where he died on Wednesday.
A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving above the legal alcohol limit. He has been released on police bail.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police serious collision investigation unit, appealed for information over the crash which occurred close to the junction with Fox Hollies Road.
"This is a busy stretch of road with lots of people about, so I am really keen to hear off anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on dashcam footage," he said.
"Our thoughts remain with the man's family at this difficult time and we will continue to support them."