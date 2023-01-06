Fire crews tackle two large blazes in the West Midlands

Scrapyard fireWest Midlands Fire Service
Crews were expected to remain at the Deritend scrapyard for a considerable time, said the fire service

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of two large incidents in the West Midlands.

More than 50 firefighters were sent to a scrapyard on Adderley Street, Deritend, Birmingham after fire broke out just before 02:30 GMT on Friday.

Crews are expected to be there for a "considerable time", said West Midlands Fire Service.

About 40 firefighters were sent to tackle a large fire at an industrial unit in West Bromwich.

Fire broke out on Bullock Street, off Kelvin Way, at about 02:00, with eight appliances and specialist equipment sent to the site.

Residents in both areas are asked to keep their windows and doors closed, as crews continue to work.

