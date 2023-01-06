Fire crews tackle two large blazes in the West Midlands
- Published
Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of two large incidents in the West Midlands.
More than 50 firefighters were sent to a scrapyard on Adderley Street, Deritend, Birmingham after fire broke out just before 02:30 GMT on Friday.
Crews are expected to be there for a "considerable time", said West Midlands Fire Service.
About 40 firefighters were sent to tackle a large fire at an industrial unit in West Bromwich.
Fire broke out on Bullock Street, off Kelvin Way, at about 02:00, with eight appliances and specialist equipment sent to the site.
And finally another Make Pumps 8 this time in Bullock Street, West Bromwich. Busy night across the Midlands. pic.twitter.com/8BE1FWjEGM— U.K. Incident News (@UKIncident) January 6, 2023
Residents in both areas are asked to keep their windows and doors closed, as crews continue to work.