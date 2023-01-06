Man jailed for causing fatal Birmingham crash
- Published
A man has been jailed for eight years for causing a fatal crash in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said Sami Azizi, 22, from West Bromwich, sped through a red light and collided with a Mercedes on New John Street West in July 2021.
A 24-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Mercedes, died, and another 24-year-old man was recovering from "life-changing injuries".
Azizi admitted causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
The force said the collision happened at the junction of Summer lane and the speed of it caused both cars to spin and crash into roadside objects.
Azizi, who was arrested at the scene, admitted the two charges at Birmingham Crown Court in November and was sentenced on Wednesday.
As well as the eight-year prison sentence, he has been banned from driving for nine years.
DC Gina Scott from West Midlands Police said the two victims had been returning home from a night out.
"Azizi ruined the lives of two people and their families that night when he chose to drive dangerously and not stop at a red light," she added.