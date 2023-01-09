Family of James Brindley campaigns for knife bins across Walsall
The family of a man who was stabbed to death as he walked home from a night out are fundraising to set up knife amnesty bins.
James Brindley, 26, was knifed in the heart just 400m (1,312ft) from his parents' house in Aldridge in 2017.
A charity set up in his name hopes to install 12 bins throughout Walsall, where people can throw away weapons anonymously.
So far, five bins have been confirmed with two more in the pipeline.
James's father Mark said: "We believe that our streets are safer with knives in amnesty bins rather than in pockets.
"There is only one bin in Walsall at the moment, but there are many more locations where they are needed."
"We still need donations to fund all of the bins because we want to get them out on the streets, saving lives as quickly as possible."
The bins will have a QR code printed on the side so people can be directed to the James Brindley Foundation's website where there are a number of resources offering support and information, the charity has said.
Ammar Kahrod, 17, from Aldridge, was jailed for at least 17 years for James Brindley's murder in 2018.
At the time, police said only Kahrod knew why he killed the 26-year-old aspiring model who was someone who had "everything to live for".