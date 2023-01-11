Hospitals open food banks for Black Country NHS staff
- Published
Food banks and free breakfasts have been introduced for NHS staff in the Black Country.
Subsidised meals have also been made available after bosses heard some staff were struggling to afford to come to work because of cost of living rises.
Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital and Walsall Manor Hospital are offering free hot drinks, toast and cereal.
David Loughton, group chief executive of both trusts, said bosses had a duty of care to staff.
Hot meals will also be available for all 16,000 members of healthcare staff, subsidised at a cost of £1.50, the trusts said.
The Staff Wellbeing Hub at New Cross Hospital and Manor Lounge at Walsall Manor Hospital also includes a shop for food and essentials.
The food banks are also open to staff working in the community and those at Cannock Chase Hospital and West Park Hospital in Wolverhampton.
Prof Loughton said the hospitals are at risk of increased staff absence due to stress and the potential of increased vacancies if colleagues cannot afford to work due to the cost of living crisis.
A spokesperson from the Department of Work and Pensions said: "Our priority will always be to support the most vulnerable and we recognise that people are struggling with rising prices."