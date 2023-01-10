Wolverhampton house fire: Residents flee early morning blaze
- Published
Residents fled a burning house after a fire ripped through it in the early hours of the morning.
Neighbouring homes had to be evacuated after the blaze broke out in the terraced house in Sweetman Street, Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton.
Forty firefighters were called to the scene at 03:35 GMT on Tuesday.
West Midlands Fire Service said all the occupants were accounted for and an investigation was under way into the cause alongside West Midlands Police.