Grandmother, 95, waits 18 hours at Sandwell A&E
- Published
A woman says she is "absolutely flabbergasted" after her 95-year-old grandmother waited more than 18 hours in an ambulance and on a trolley at A&E.
Geraldine Brown, of Birmingham, said while she knew of pressures on the NHS she had still been shocked to see it.
Her grandmother Cynthia Oakley's wait at Sandwell General Hospital in late December unfolded over two days.
The hospital apologised and said it was caring for a record number of patients.
Ms Brown praised the "brilliant" care and compassion of NHS staff, including a paramedic who gave her grandmother her own porridge as she had had nothing to eat and, as a diabetic, was experiencing a drop in blood glucose levels.
The ordeal began when the 95-year-old, who also has dementia, was in pain and her GP advised the family to phone for an ambulance.
They waited two hours for one on 29 December before the patient was taken to Sandwell General in the West Midlands, despite living close to City Hospital in Birmingham.
At the end of the paramedics' shift, at about 21:30 GMT, she was "offloaded to another ambulance crew", Ms Brown said.
"And then she stayed in a corridor, was moved to another position in the corridor, and then moved to a third position in the corridor," Ms Brown continued.
"It was just [reflective] of a lot of the things I'm hearing and reading in the media and such a sad state of affairs that this is what the NHS has come to really.
"Seeing it first hand, I was just absolutely flabbergasted by what is going on."
Ms Brown, who stayed with her grandmother throughout, said: "We just dug deep and focused on supporting [her] really."
When Mrs Oakley was eventually seen, the "care was brilliant", she said.
"Although we were gone for about 23 hours in total, when she was seen it was very good. She had X-rays and was discharged for physio."
Mel Roberts, Sandwell's chief nursing officer, apologised that the experience was "not of the quality we wish to deliver".
"Currently our emergency services are under immense pressure as we care for record numbers of patients and that has impacted on the wait that Cynthia experienced.
"We are pleased that she was successfully treated and has been safely discharged and wish her well for her continued recovery."
