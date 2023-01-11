Woman hurt in post office arson attack in Tipton
A woman has been injured in an arson attack on a post office.
Two people in balaclavas went into the store at Dudley Port, Tipton, on Tuesday evening and are believed to have started the fire, police said.
The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The force said officers were investigating.
"We're liaising with fire service colleagues and believe the business was deliberately set alight," West Midlands Police said.
Footage showed a fireball flare up as members of the public gathered outside.
Eighteen firefighters attended the blaze at Horseley Heath Post Office after being called shortly before 18:00 GMT.
The fire was confined to the ground floor of the post office which is in a row of shops.
A fire investigation team is working with police to find the cause.
Officers are also examining CCTV footage and have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the force.
