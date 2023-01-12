Willenhall fire: Food factory fire causing extensive road closures
More than 50 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a food factory, which has caused extensive road closures around the area.
The fire broke out just after midnight at the wholesalers on Stringes Lane, Willenhall in the West Midlands.
The fire has affected about 60% of the unit, which is more than 3,200 sq ft (280 sq m) in size.
Staff were safely evacuated from the site, with no reported injuries, said the fire service.
Ten fire engines and specialist crews, along with police and ambulance workers were sent to the scene.
"Our crews have worked hard to ensure nearby properties were not damaged by any fire spread as well as worked to protect a nearby vehicle fuel tank and an oil tanker." said a spokesperson.
Roads are expected to remain closed through the morning, including:
- Bentley Lane
- Greadier Street
- Short Street
- Mill Lane
- Haley Street
- Spring Lane
- Forge Street
- Ashmore Lake Way
- Strings Close
"We're doing our best to open roads and liaise with affected businesses and properties in the area to allow access wherever possible," said the service.
Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed.
