Man dies in Gobowen bungalow fire
A man has died after a bungalow fire in Shropshire.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Fairfield Close in Gobowen at 15:20 after smoke alarms were reported.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save the man and he was declared dead at the scene.
A second man was assessed by ambulance crews, but did not require treatment and was discharged.
A fire investigation to determine the cause of the blaze is under way.
