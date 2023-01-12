Birmingham city centre roads set for pedestrianisation
Birmingham is set for the pedestrianisation of sections of two city centre roads.
Work on Colmore Row and Waterloo Street is due to be completed in mid-2024.
A project to improve areas around New Street and Victoria Square - under way before last summer's Commonwealth Games - will extend to retail and business districts.
The council says the plan is to rejuvenate, encouraging economic growth and more non-resident visitors.
A total of £5m of government funding and about £20.5m of corporate money was agreed in February 2022 for the projects, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
City council leader Ian Ward said: "Our city centre welcomes more than 42 million people a year and following the regeneration of Centenary Square and Paradise, it's time for the business and retail areas to be revitalised.
"Improving public spaces in the city centre will enable us to offer a world-class welcome to our visitors and will also support the economic recovery for businesses impacted by the Covid pandemic by creating more space to enjoy outdoor hospitality."
A first phase will see permanent security measures installed at multiple locations as part of a safety strategy for the city centre which will replace existing temporary measures.
It will also include improvements to Victoria Square and its fountain feature, The River.
The second phase will see areas of Colmore Row and Waterloo Street pedestrianised and made safer and more accessible.