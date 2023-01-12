Argos delivery van hits Berkswell railway bridge
- Published
An Argos delivery driver escaped unhurt when their van hit a railway bridge between Birmingham and Coventry.
The crash on 8 January near Berkswell Station did not damage the bridge or disrupt passengers, Network Rail confirmed.
A collision beam on the bridge "did its job to protect the railway", a spokesperson for the organisation said.
Argos said it was supporting police with an investigation into the incident.
Network Rail added bridge strikes could be avoided with due diligence.
"We'd urge drivers to always know the height and size of their vehicles and to carefully plan their routes so our infrastructure isn't put at risk in this way," it said.
A spokesman for Argos confirmed nobody was hurt in the collision.
"Police were called to a road traffic accident near Berkswell Station on Sunday afternoon and we're supporting with their investigation," they added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk