Third man charged with Birmingham nightclub stabbing murder
- Published
A third man has been charged with murdering a footballer stabbed to death on the dance floor of a night club.
Reegan Anderson, 18, is alleged to have killed Cody Fisher at The Crane, in Birmingham, on Boxing Day, West Midlands Police said.
The teen, from the Erdington area of the city, is also charged with affray and is due before magistrates later.
Mr Fisher, 23, played for a number of non-league clubs, most recently Stratford Town.
Two other men, both from Birmingham, are charged with the murder of Mr Fisher, who was from Redditch, while a third has been released on police bail.
Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, appeared at the city's Crown Court last week.
The Crane nightclub has had its licence suspended for 28 days.
Among the tributes paid to Mr Fisher after his death were from Stratford Town's manager Gavin Hurran, who described him as a hard-working team player who was "positive and respectful".
Fifteen bleed control kits which help stem the loss of blood from knife wounds have been given to businesses in Digbeth since the fatal stabbing.
They were donated by the Daniel Baird Foundation, a charity started by Lynne Baird after her son Daniel was murdered with a knife in Digbeth in July 2017.
Detectives investigating Mr Fisher's death are still appealing for people to pass on mobile phone images or footage from the Boxing Day event as they piece together what happened.
A dedicated web page for information, photographs and videos that could assist the inquiry has been set up by the force.
