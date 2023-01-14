Kingswinford: New housing plan called a shambles by campaigner
Plans to build 650 homes on a former quarry site have been called a "shambles" by a campaigner.
Building on the former Ketley Quarry in Kingswinford, Dudley, would put more pressure on local services, Natalie Turner, the chair of the Crestwood Park Residents Action Group, said.
She said the group was calling for a smaller development in keeping with the local area.
The developer said it would offer an economic boost for Kingswinford.
The plans would see the homes, from one to four-bedroom homes, arranged in small clusters and cul-de-sacs, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
As well as the potential stress on services due to the influx of people moving to the area, the proposed development by Urban Remediation Ltd also shows a through-road from Bromley Lane into Dudley, which Ms Turner suggests will become "a rat run".
"It's essentially cutting our estate in half... and will be used as a main road and children are going to get hurt," she said.
An emergency meeting was held by the residents group where more than 175 people are said to have turned up.
"We want a much smaller development that would utilise the existing entrance to the quarry and is within keeping the local area," Ms Turner said.
She added there was a lack of affordable and social housing on the plans and that residents were sent a letter two weeks after plans were submitted.
"It's a shambles," she said.
In a design and access statement, a representative for the developer said: "The vision going forward is to secure the redevelopment of the former Ketley Quarry by providing up to 650 dwellings, as well as offering more valuable green space for both existing and new residents and thereby, supporting economic growth in Dudley."
Ms Turner said the residents group was planning another meeting inviting the developer and the council along, as she said members wanted to work with them.
The application is for outline planning permission and will be decided by the planning committee at a future date, Dudley Council said.
