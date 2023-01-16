Bus interchange plans aim to boost Blackheath's growth
People are being asked their opinion on plans for a new bus interchange which a council says should help a town to grow.
Blackheath is the only town in Sandwell without such provision or bus station, the borough council says.
The £4.27m plan would see one built along with new public space around Blackheath Market Place.
Public consultation on the plans runs until 13 February.
Under proposals, creating the public space along with a focal point for the town centre would see traffic excluded from Birmingham Road and Market Place.
The interchange would see current bus stops brought closer together along with better shelters, the council said.
The proposals were aimed at improving the area and supporting the growth of the town centre, according to councillor Peter Hughes.
"By restricting through-traffic, the council will prioritise the needs of those who support the town centre's businesses, especially bus passengers, cyclists and pedestrians," he said.