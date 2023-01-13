Dancing lollipop man, 76, becomes TikTok star
A 76-year-old lollipop man said he is enjoying the attention after getting 84 million views for his TikTok dancing videos.
Brian Kilgallon, from Oldbury, West Midlands, started making videos with his son during the pandemic lockdown.
His son, Jamie, 28, said they started taking Instagram photos and then made TikTok videos on Father's Day.
"I randomly decided to post a video of me teaching him a dance and the video got 700,000 views," he said.
Brian, a former non league footballer and salesman, said: "I'm getting people tooting their horns at me, saying 'lollipop man, TikTok' and it's brilliant."
He admitted he was unsure what TikTok was at first, but now believes he will be making the videos for the rest of his life.
Jamie, a social media influencer, said: "I feel like people just love our father and son relationship."
He added: "I think it's also weird to see a 76-year-old man dressing up in really colourful stylish clothes and dancing."
The pair count Beyonce and Jay-Z among their fans.