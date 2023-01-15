Police officers injured as man barricades himself into Halesowen flat
- Published
Two police officers have been injured after a man barricaded himself inside a flat, a force has said.
West Midlands Police said the officers were assaulted after a man stopped them entering an elderly resident's flat during a welfare check on Crimmond Rise, Halesowen, at about 03:15 GMT.
The force said the three-storey building had to be evacuated while negotiators spoke to the man.
A police representative said a man in his 20s was arrested at about 08:30.
They added that the injuries to the two officers were "not believed to be serious", while a 79-year-old man was treated for minor injuries.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.