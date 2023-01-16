Birmingham City to wear one-off kit in memory of Arthur
- Published
Birmingham City footballers will raise money for the NSPCC at memorial matches for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes this weekend.
The annual Arthur Matchdays will see the Blues wear a limited-edition kit in the men's game against Preston North End on January 21.
The special memorial kit features an 'Arthur 6' emblem printed in the centre of the shirt.
Ian Dutton, managing director of Birmingham City F.C. said the loss of Arthur had touched the nation.
The women's match against Sunderland on January 22 will also be played in memory of the young supporter.
Six-year-old Arthur died in June 2020, at his home in Solihull.
Stepmother Emma Tustin, 32, was jailed for his murder, and his father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was jailed for manslaughter.
Birmingham City F.C. announced memorial games will take place annually, around the time of Arthur's birthday on January 4.
Mr Dutton said the death of Arthur had affected players and staff and that they wanted to remember him.
"The sad loss of Arthur touched the nation in a huge way, no child should ever have to go through what Arthur had to go through," he said.
He said the football club Arthur loved had wanted to celebrate his life.
"If you remember the picture that went round the country, it was little Arthur wearing a Birmingham City shirt with a huge smile on his face.
"He's one of us and we want to make sure that his legacy lives on," he added
The one-off kit is now available to purchase online with all profits from sales going to the charity.