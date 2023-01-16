New BBC MasterChef studios plan in Birmingham approved
- Published
Plans for a new studio for hit BBC cooking show MasterChef have been given the go ahead by a council.
Birmingham City Council has confirmed the former Banana Warehouse on Fazeley Street, Digbeth will become the show's new home.
The grade II listed building will be occupied by television production company Shine TV, which produces MasterChef.
The BBC announced last year the show would be relocating from London.
MasterChef has been produced in London since 2001.
The upgraded building will house a new sound stage, studios, an outdoor filming area and dressing rooms for contestants.
Plans for the development have received no objections from local MPs, councillors nor residents.
Ian Ward, Birmingham City Council leader, said the move to Birmingham was a vote of confidence for the city's growing creative sector.
"The BBC decision to switch MasterChef production to Birmingham is a huge vote of confidence in our creative sector and planning consent for the new studio in Digbeth is the next important step in this exciting project.
"We look forward to welcoming MasterChef to Digbeth."