Birmingham domestic abuser jailed after crowbar attack
- Published
An abuser who hit his girlfriend with a crowbar, causing her to suffer a bleed on the brain has been jailed.
Alan McMahon, 40, of Birmingham, repeatedly attacked and threw glass bottles at the woman during a two-week campaign of abuse, police said.
McMahon had admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and two other charges. He was jailed for three-and-a-half years.
He had controlled who the woman saw and spoke to and how she spent her money.
McMahon, of Hill Grove, had also pleaded guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship and to assault occasioning actually body harm at a hearing in Birmingham last November.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, he was sentenced to 24 months for grievous bodily harm; four months for assault and 14 months for his controlling behaviour.
He was also given a life-time restraining order against the victim.
McMahon attacked the woman with a crowbar one evening last October, breaking her nose and giving her two black eyes and a bleed on her brain.
Fearing he would attack her again, she hid the crowbar, West Midlands Police said.
"But when McMahon couldn't find it, he attacked her with a knife jabbing her repeatedly in the leg and hand causing puncture wounds," a force spokesperson said.
She managed to escape and ran into the street where members of the public flagged down a passing police car.
Det Con Gareth Glass from the force's public protection unit, said: "McMahon was controlling and possessive and thought he could dictate how this woman lived her life.
"When he thought he was losing control, he would threaten her with violence and assault her causing serious injuries some of which she still suffers from today.
"We have supported the woman throughout this difficult process, kept her safe and put her in touch with charities who could help her start to rebuild her life."