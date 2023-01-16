Kingstanding house explosion inquest told of faulty gas pipe
A great-grandmother died in a huge house explosion believed to have been triggered by a decades-old faulty gas pipe, an inquest has heard.
The blast in Birmingham, which the coroner said caused a "Hollywood film-esque level of destruction", killed retired pub landlady Doreen Mace, 79.
The owner of the house and her partner, David Murphy, survived after being protected by a fridge.
He had reported the smell of gas less than 15 minutes before the explosion.
Mr Murphy had rung UK gas distribution network Cadent at 20:22 BST on June 26 last year, also saying his hob was no longer working and the meter was "making a noise".
He was told by a call handler that an engineer would arrive "within the hour", "not to use any source of ignition, and to ventilate the house".
The coroner said the first of numerous 999 calls was made at 20:38 BST, with neighbours describing a "huge bang" and saying 129 Dulwich Road in Kingstanding had been "flattened" and was "completely missing".
Several other nearby homes suffered major damage.
Opening the hearing, Birmingham and Solihull Area Coroner James Bennett said the blast sent roof tiles through the windows of a leisure centre 114ft (35m) away.
The resulting fire meant the search for Ms Mace had to be called off for safety reasons, but her body was later recovered under 3ft (1m) of rubble from the lounge at the front of the property.
The inquest's 11-member jury was shown an image of a "gas pipe separation under (the) floor of (the) living room".
Mr Bennett said: "Sadly, we reach a point where natural gas is escaping into the property. It eventually ignites, causing the explosion.
"It appears Doreen, sadly, was in the lounge at the point of the explosion."
Tracing the history of the pipework, Det Insp Ranj Sangha of West Midlands Police said officers were told "no-one holds records that far back".
Mr Bennett said the "best estimate" was that the pipe "had been there at least 50 years, but cannot exclude the possibility it was original pipework when the house was built in or before 1928".
He said whoever installed the gas pipe "many years ago - potentially decades" had used a type of fitting which needed "soldering", but had not done so.
One Ms Mace's granddaughters attending the inquest along with other family members, Samantha O'Brien, asked the detective if he was "satisfied Mr Murphy did not know the extent of disrepair of the pipework".
Mr Sangha replied: "We have nothing to suggest he knew the pipe underneath had not been soldered - there's nothing to suggest he was aware of that fact."
The floorboards in the bay area of the lounge were "bowing" because some of the joists were "rotting", according to a statement given to police by Mr Murphy's son.
Mr Sangha told the inquest that the area of the floor that was bowing was "in close proximity" to the gas pipe".
Mr Murphy was selling the property - which was bought from Birmingham City Council by a previous occupant in 1981 - and had accepted an offer.
Relatives at the hearing described Ms Mace, of Erdington, as a "once-in-a-lifetime soul".
Ms O'Brien read out a pen portrait of her grandmother, calling her "a caring, energetic and fun-loving lady with such an infectious smile", who was "devoted to her family".
"At time of her passing, Nan was 79 years young, still with a determination, vigour for life, on par with a person half her age," she said.
The inquest continues.
