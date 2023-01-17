Cody Fisher stabbing: Birmingham nightclub bosses criticised
Management at a nightclub where a footballer was stabbed to death on the dance floor had "little regard" for public safety or enforcing a zero tolerance drugs policy, a report says.
The Crane in Birmingham also ignored advice about having adequate medical support at the site, documents to the city's licensing committee show.
The venue's licence was suspended after Cody Fisher was killed on 26 December.
A hearing about its future will be held on 24 January.
West Midlands Police applied for a review of the venue's licence, which was temporarily suspended on 30 December, after officers were met with a "scene of chaos and drug use" at the club on Boxing Day.
Supt Sally Simpson raised concerns about "serious management failings" and said any measures to stop a knife getting into the venue were "ineffective".
In an email to the committee, licensing enforcement officer Shaid Ali said a condition attached to the premises licence enforcing a zero tolerance towards drugs was not "being taken seriously or being enforced by the management of the venue".
They also found venue bosses repeatedly ignored advice from a medical support company to use four medical responders and an ambulance at the site which eventually led to the company withdrawing its services over safety fears.
The email added: "The management of the premises and those responsible for the day-to day-running of the premises appear to have little regard to the prevention of crime and disorder and for the safety of the public and are clearly not able to operate the premises in accordance with the conditions of the licence or act on the recommendations of medical professionals."
The committee also received two representations against the Crane from nearby companies in Digbeth, which claimed the area's reputation had been damaged by the attack and threatened work being done to improve its image.
However, it also received two letters in support - one from a boxing club near the Crane which described it as a "positive addition" to the area, and another from venue patron and city councillor Simon Morrall, who said closing the club would potentially move the drugs problems to another venue.
Committee members will choose from a range of options when they meet, ranging from revoking the venue's licence to taking no action.
Three men have been charged with murdering the 23-year-old non-league player and school sports coach, from Redditch, Worcestershire, with a trial set for later this year.
