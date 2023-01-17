Man admits Robert West's Birmingham street killing
- Published
A man has admitted killing a 49-year-old who died in the street outside a Birmingham banqueting suite.
Robert West, also known as Bob Fresh, was found fatally hurt on Stewart Street in Ladywood on 21 February 2022.
Rashid Powell, 20, of Roslin Grove, Lozells, Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday charged with his murder.
However, following legal argument, the prosecution accepted a guilty plea to manslaughter.
He is set to be sentenced at a later date over what police said was a stabbing.
Also appearing in court accused of Mr West's murder were Ashon D'Aguilar, 19, of Brunswick Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, and Tyreek Walker, 18, of Hytall Road, Shirley, Solihull.
They both admitted to possessing a blade - pleas which were accepted - and are due to be sentenced on Wednesday.
All three men were remanded in custody.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk