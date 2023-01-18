Birmingham house explosion neighbour relives 'horrible day'
A man has relived the moment his next-door neighbour's house exploded, killing a great-grandmother.
Lami Charlery said he still struggled to sleep six months since the blast in Birmingham that fatally injured retired pub landlady Doreen Mace.
He spoke to the BBC as he returned to the site of the explosion a day after a coroner ruled her death was accidental.
And he described how he survived the blast - caused by a faulty gas pipe - due to a chance bathroom visit.
"All I can remember is just going into the bathroom and as soon as I shut the door, a big explosion happening," he said.
"As that's happening, I was holding on to the door handle but my leg was levitating a bit… as the explosion was going off.
"As soon as everything finished, I kind of fell down a bit. My head never smashed off the floor because I was still holding the door handle.
"As soon as I opened the door to see what was going on, to go in the kitchen, the kitchen ceiling fell through.
"When I got to the living room all the glass [from the windows] was all over the floor. I was really shocked. I thought a car had crashed into our house."
Mr Charlery was among neighbours in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, who helped save 79-year-old Ms Mace's partner David Murphy.
"When I got out of the house I looked at the right side of me and saw that there was no house there," he said.
"The house was completely gone. We could just hear screaming and yelling so we just had to kind of run behind the back and try and pull out some bricks to try and help the poor guy that was next-door to us out.
"Fortunately, we managed to do that in the end but, yeah, it was a horrible day."
He said he was still affected by the trauma of the experience.
"It was surreal," he said.
"It was kind of like you're in a movie, but you have no time to think. I was OK after a few days. Obviously I was really shook up and even up to now, I still can't sleep properly.
"I was just saved by going to the bathroom at that precise time."
Mr Charlery was also forced to move out of his house due to the damage, but said he had been rehomed "just up the road".
Birmingham and Solihull Area Coroner James Bennett previously said the blast had caused "Hollywood film-esque destruction".
A statement from gas distributor Cadent said it had worked closely with emergency services to support the investigation at the time of the accident.
It added its own investigations had found its gas mains in the services pipes in the area were sound and did not contribute to the explosion.
