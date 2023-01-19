Raheem Sterling: Fan banned for racial abuse at Villa Park
A man who racially abused footballer Raheem Sterling during a game at Villa Park has been given a three-year banning order.
Timothy Hyslop shouted at the Chelsea and England player during the first half of a Premier League clash with Aston Villa on 16 October.
The 54-year-old, from Staffordshire, was charged with a racially aggravated public order offence.
He admitted the charge at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Hyslop, of Britannia Drive in Burton upon Trent, was also ordered to pay fines and court costs totalling £538.
PC Stuart Ward, the UK's first dedicated hate crime officer based within a football unit, said racial abuse at games would not be tolerated.
"Abusing anyone for the colour of their skin is disgusting and can never, ever be condoned," the West Midlands Police officer said.
"There is no place for racism in football or society in general. I would like to thank Aston Villa for their assistance during this investigation."