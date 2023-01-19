West Midlands gets £155m for Levelling Up projects
Almost £155m will be spent on building homes, improving transport and boosting the arts across the West Midlands.
Leek in Staffordshire will see its town centre modernised at a cost of £17.1m while almost £20m will be spent improving public transport in Hereford.
Almost £20m will be spent in both Telford in Shropshire and Malvern in Worcestershire on a theatre remodel and new outdoor theatre respectively.
And a £20m project in Rowley Regis will see a new leisure centre built.
The eight projects had been awarded a share of £2.1bn from round two of the government's Levelling Up fund, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said.
The £19.9m for Hereford would improve cycle lanes and station facilities, while money for Leek would see Victorian market halls revamped, an upgraded local library, museum and exhibition space, and a new swimming pool.
Willenhall in Wolverhampton will see 500 homes built as part of a £20m project connecting people to a new railway station, while Shrewsbury will receive £18.1m to help speed up regeneration of brownfield land into a new waterside development.
The A38 and A511 in Staffordshire will also be improved as part of a £19.8m scheme.
