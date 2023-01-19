Duck-chasing dog rescued from icy canal in Willenhall
A duck-chasing dog had to be rescued from an icy canal after becoming trapped.
Bella fell through the frozen waterway near Greadier Street in Willenhall, in the West Midlands.
Her owner tried to rescue her but the freezing temperatures forced her to retreat to dry land, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Crews used an inflatable device to reach Bella and reunite her with her owner.
Firefighters from Bloxwich and Perry Barr were called to the canal at about 10:50 GMT on Thursday.
A rescue attempt with a ladder proved unsuccessful so an inflatable ice path was deployed and two firefighters managed to reach her.
"Owner and dog were wrapped in foil blankets and warmed up in the back of a fire engine before our crews left the scene at 12.25pm," the fire service said.
