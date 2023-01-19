Mohammed Haroon Zeb: Two men convicted over Dudley shooting
- Published
Two people have been convicted of conspiring to murder a father-of-four who was shot on his birthday.
Mohammed Haroon Zeb was found injured on Queen's Cross, in Dudley, at about 00:35 GMT on 31 January 2022 and died in hospital that afternoon.
His family described him as "a beautiful son, brother, father".
Eight men denied conspiracy to murder. Five were found not guilty at Loughborough Crown Court and a sixth will face a retrial.
Gurdeep Sandhu, 23, of Blowers Green Road, Dudley and Hassan Tasleem, 23, from Richmond Road in the town will be sentenced at a later date.
Mr Zeb, a taxi manager, had been returning to his home on Queens Cross after work when he was shot, his cousin Shaz Saleem said at the time.
He died on the day he turned 39, Mr Saleem said.
The eight defendants who were on trial for conspiracy to commit murder:
- Umar Ali, 20 of Blowers Green Road, was cleared
- Shamraz Ali, 19, Tanfield Road, was cleared
- Gurdeep Sandhu, 23, of Blowers Green Road was convicted
- Mohammed Rafiq, 19, of Gammage Street, will face a retrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict
- Hassan Tasleem, 23, from Richmond Road, was convicted
- Akarsh Tasleem, 25, from Shaw Road, was cleared
- Choudhary Akeel Hussain, 21, from Brook Street, was cleared
- Choudhary Naheim Rashid, 47, from Kingswinford Road, was cleared