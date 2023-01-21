Chinese New Year events return to Birmingham after Covid pandemic
- Published
Thousands of people are expected in the centre of Birmingham this weekend as public Chinese New Year celebrations return after the Covid pandemic.
Two days of celebrations are planned including dancing, singing and a fireworks display on Sunday.
During the pandemic, events were displayed online only.
James Wong, chair of the Chinese Festival Committee Birmingham, said he was glad they were back.
"We cannot wait to welcome visitors to our festivities," he said.
The events mark the new lunar year and the change from the year of the Tiger to the year of the Rabbit.
They have been co-produced with the Birmingham Hippodrome theatre and, from Midday on Saturday, centre around the Bullring and Grand Central.
Sunday will see events in Southside including street food and community performances.
Mr Wong said there would be additional events around the city next week including New Street station and Aston University.
"It's good to be able to outreach to different parts of the city," he said.
Events across the weekend are also set for neighbouring Solihull at the Touchwood shopping centre.
A traditional Chinese dragon and lion would walk the centre floor, followed by dancing, music and singing, organisers said.
Elsewhere in the West Mdlands on Sunday, the Potteries Museum and Art Gallery, Stoke-on-Trent, will have traditional Chinese music, dance, firecrackers and acrobatics.
