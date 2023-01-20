Solihull council boss quits after Arthur Labinjo-Hughes death
A council boss has resigned following criticism of the authority in the wake of the killing of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.
Nick Page was chief executive at Solihull Council, where a review found children facing "significant harm" due to delayed responses.
Its children's services were rated inadequate in the inspection.
Mr Page wrote to staff saying he was stepping down with immediate effect.
New leadership would bring about necessary improvements, he said.
Arthur was murdered in June 2020 by his step-mother Emma Tustin, who poisoned, starved and beat him during the coronavirus lockdown period.
She was jailed along with Arthur's father Thomas Hughes who was found guilty of manslaughter.
Ofsted published the findings from its November inspection last Friday.
Mr Page spoke previously about considering his position following Arthur's death, but had said he felt a responsibility to oversee improvements.
- Children in Solihull were not getting the help they needed at the right time
- When there was a concern that a child was at risk of harm, the response was too slow
- Too many children in need of help and protection were subjected to repeat intervention and plans
- For too many children, previous interventions had not led to an improved outcome
- A delay in response had led to some children experiencing significant harm
In his letter to staff at the Tory-run council, reflecting on his eight years in post, Mr Page said: "I see so many brilliant things that you have delivered for the people of Solihull and the region.
"I recognise just how much time, effort and money is invested in children's social care.
"I have experienced first-hand the complexity of the challenges ahead and have no doubt that the new leadership will bring the necessary changes and improvements that must be made.
"Thank you for letting me have the privilege and honour to lead and work with you."
Arthur's death sparked outrage across the country and the government launched a national review to help protect other children.
Last September, a group of MPs wrote to then-education secretary Kit Malthouse raising concerns about council failings in Solihull and Bradford, where Star Hobson had been murdered in 2020.
The Education Select Committee's letter to Mr Malthouse questioned whether Mr Page was "best placed to continue to lead".
Sam Mather, chair of Solihull and Meriden Labour Party, said his group welcomed the resignation, hoping the "failures of the council to protect our children are at the forefront of the recruitment process".
"It's important to note that the problems don't start and end with Nick Page, this is an epidemic and responsibility must be taken at all levels, including the elected representatives whose job it is to hold officers to account."
Paul Johnson, the deputy chief executive under Mr Page, will take over responsibilities while a replacement is sought, the council says.
