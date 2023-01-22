Basketball event brings communities together in West Midlands
Basketball players from around England have competed in a new tournament aimed at promoting community cohesion.
The Birmingham Lithuanian Community organised the event in Smethwick on Sunday as basketball is the most popular sport in the country.
Teams from as far afield as London and Burnley competed to win a ball signed by the Lithuania national team.
Mindaugas Dyra, from the group, said it was a great opportunity for basketball fans to get together.
"It's the inaugural tournament but we plan on holding subsequent basketball tournaments to facilitate cultural and community integration," he said.
Irena Hughes, another organiser, said her country was extremely passionate about the sport.
"It's everything - it's passion, it's love, it's understanding, togetherness," she said.
Similar events were held in London but it was important for people to get together in the West Midlands, she added.
"It's not only important for the Lithuanian community, but other Eastern European communities here in the West Midlands... that we do exist."